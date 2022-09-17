Teen, Woman Struck and Killed on I-395 in Montville, Conn.

Two people have died after they were both struck by a vehicle on Interstate 395 in Montville on Friday night.

State police said a Lexus was disabled in the right shoulder of the highway and a Buick was parked in front of it.

Around 11:20 p.m., investigators said a Volkswagen traveling northbound in the right lane crossed over the white fog line into the right shoulder and hit the Lexus and the Buick.

Troopers said the Volkswagen also struck two pedestrians and then the metal guardrail before ending up in the right shoulder.

When the Volkswagen hit the Lexus, state police said it hit the Buick in front of it and then hit both of the pedestrians.

According to state police, the two pedestrians have been identified as 17-year-old Tyshon Ozzie Harper, of Norwich, and 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski, of Norwich. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Meakem at Troop E at (860) 848-6500.