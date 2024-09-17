Hartford

Teenage girl in critical condition after domestic-related shooting in Hartford, Conn.: police

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after what police believe was a domestic-related shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to an undisclosed location in the city around 12:38 a.m. and found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital and the teen is in critical, but stable condition, police said.

An investigation is underway and police said they believe that the shooting was domestic-related.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

