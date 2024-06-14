Hartford

Teenage girl in serious condition after being shot in Hartford, Conn.

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

A teenage girl was shot in Hartford late Thursday night and police said she is in serious, but stable condition.

Officers responded to Woodland Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots and they found evidence of a shooting.

But the 17-year-old victim had gone to the hospital in a private vehicle.

She was listed in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us