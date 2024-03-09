South Boston

Teenager arrested in connection to armed robbery in South Boston

A 16-year-old was arrested in Boston in connection to an armed robbery in South Boston in February.

Authorities say the arrest took place on Thursday at around 5 p.m. in the area of 40 W Seventh Street.

He was arrested in connection to a report to a delivery driver being robbed at gunpoint in the area of 28 West 7th Street.

Authorities say two people fled the area towards Delessio Court towards Orton Marotta Way after the robbery.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

