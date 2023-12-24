Teenager arrested in connection to Stoughton shooting

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Stoughton Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area Central Street and Greenwood Avenue.

When officers arrived they saw a man leaving the area, according to authorities.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Marc Francois, of Stoughton, was located near a condominium along with a firearm, police say.

According to police, a man had self-admitted Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound and determined he was shot in Stoughton.

Francois is facing the following charges:

Assault and Battery with a Firearm

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Carrying Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Disorderly Conduct

Armed Robbery

He was held on $500,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court.