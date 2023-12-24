Teenager arrested in connection to Stoughton shooting

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Saturday.
Stoughton Police say they responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area Central Street and Greenwood Avenue.
When officers arrived they saw a man leaving the area, according to authorities.
The man, identified as 18-year-old Marc Francois, of Stoughton, was located near a condominium along with a firearm, police say.
According to police, a man had self-admitted Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound and determined he was shot in Stoughton.
Francois is facing the following charges:
- Assault and Battery with a Firearm
- Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Carrying Firearm Without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
- Disorderly Conduct
- Armed Robbery
He was held on $500,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court.