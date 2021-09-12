Haunted Hayride

Teenager Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Pittsburgh-Area ‘Haunted' Hayride

Police said an argument preceded gunfire at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles on Saturday night

A road sign promoting the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.
Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night at the season opening of a 'haunted' hayride event in the Pittsburgh area, police said.

The surviving victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said at a news conference. The other teenager was declared dead at a hospital, he said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An argument in a group of teenagers preceded three or four gunshots at Haunted Hills Hayride in the North Versailles township, Costa said.

Police were looking for a teenage shooter, roughly 15 to 17, who fled, he said.

U.S. & World

9/11 anniversary 14 hours ago

FBI Releases Newly Declassified Record on Sept. 11 Attacks

Afghanistan 8 hours ago

Taliban: Women Can Study in Gender-Segregated Universities

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Haunted HayrideshootingPittsburghgun violenceNorth Versailles
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us