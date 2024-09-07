Teen who spent almost month in a coma after Worcester pedestrian crash now in rehab

A 13-year-old girl who spent nearly a month in a coma after being struck by a car in Worcester, Massachusetts, is now awake and in rehab as she continues on a long road to recovery.

Ayuen Leet was crossing Shrewsbury Street when she was hit by a Buick and seriously injured on July 29.

Leet's brother says the fact that she is awake is truly a miracle and hopes her story will lead to road safety improvements and drivers slowing down.

"Having been in a coma for 24 days and finally waking up and uttering a word out, it was overwhelming" said Jok Leet, who adds that he hopes to have his sister home in eight weeks..

Three days after the pedestrian crash, the City of Worcester declared a crisis on their roads following repeated traffic violence and fatalities.

Near-term improvements on Belmont and Shrewsbury streets were mentioned as part of a plan to make roads safer, but business owners on Shrewsbury Street say they have not seen any changes.

Leet's brother also referenced a crosswalk on Shrewsbury Street, which he says even before his sister was hit, it wasn't working.

"I brought it up to the police officer and nine days after the incident the lights were back on," he said.

Police confirmed that there have been at least two pedestrian accidents, with one victim left in critical condition.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the city of Worcester for a comment about road improvements and we are waiting to hear back.