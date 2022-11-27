Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night.

An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

