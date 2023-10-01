Braintree

Teenager struck by vehicle in Braintree

According to the Norfolk District Attorney, the teenage girl was transported to the hospital.

A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney, the incident took place on Washington Street by Milton Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the teenage girl was transported to the hospital and her condition is described as stable.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver remained on the scene after the accident and had no signs of impairment, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

