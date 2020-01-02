Teens Bullied Elderly Man, Other MBTA Passengers: Police

Two Boston teens are facing charges after they allegedly bullied an elderly man and other passengers on an MBTA train on New Year's Eve.

MBTA Transit Police said they received a call at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 about two males who were harassing and intimidating other passengers on an Orange Line train bound for Oak Grove. When the officers boarded the train at Back Bay Station, the two teens exited and began to scream "Number 1" multiple times while pointing at the officers. A male victim on the train also got off the train and told the officers that the teens, later identified as Rashaan Severino, 18, of Boston, and Tobias Chance, 19, of East Boston, were bullying other passengers. The man said Chance physically assaulted him while on board and prevented him from calling police.

Severino and Chance fled the scene. The MBTA officers chased down the suspects and were able to apprehend them.

Chance was taken into custody for assault and battery on an elderly person and intimidation of a witness. He was also found to be in possession of a replica firearm. Severino was taken into custody for possession of Class B narcotics.

No information on their court dates or bail was immediately available.