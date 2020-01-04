forecast

Temperatures Will Drop After a Warm Start to 2020

By Chris Gloninger

It was mild once again today with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Morning flurries are possible on Sunday, but the main headline is that we will finally feel like January. The first three days of 2020 have been warm. Very warm – 13 degrees warmer than average. Temperatures will tumble through the 30s Sunday and stay there into the day on Monday. A clipper will bring in a few snow showers Monday, but accumulations aren’t expected.

Tuesday, we will moderate into the 40s again as clouds increase with our next storm system. We will see another messy storm with a mix of snow and rain midweek. It’s possible that we could see some accumulation away from the coast.

Once the storm moves away temperatures will moderate once again. Upper 40s are looking likely by the end of the week and into part of the weekend. Our weather pattern looks to remain active, which will mean shower chances will persist.

Even the following week, cold air will be difficult to come by. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the low and mid 40s.

