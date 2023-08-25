Tempura Rollitini Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

3 medium zucchini or a Asian eggplant, sliced lengthwise 1/16” thin

1 tsp kosher salt

1lb Italian sausage

20 leaves fresh Basil

1 cup tempura powder, prepared (whisk with water until the consistency of a bechamel sauce)

Frying oil, (I used a mix of grapeseed and pure olive oil)

PREPARATION:

Bring your frying oil to 350*. Choose a pan with tall sides to protect you from spattering and fill until the oil is about 2-3” deep. Arrange the sliced zucchini and/or eggplant into a thin layer on a dish towel lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and let sit for a few minutes. Blot off any water that begins to release. To make the rollitini, smear about 1 TBS of sausage mixture evenly down the length of the zucchini or eggplant. Lay a couple of leaves of Basil on top of the sausage. Gently and tightly roll the zucchini. Using tongs, dip into the tempura batter, then fry for about 5 minutes or until the exterior is golden brown and the internal temperature is 160*. Place on a paper towel-lined plate to blot excess oil and serve hot with a tomato dipping sauce. See below.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

SUMMER TOMATO SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

2 TBS EVOO

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 entire stem basil, leaves still intact

1 qt cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt to taste

PREPARATION:

In a medium saucepan over medium high heat add the EVOO, garlic and basil. Let the oil infuse up to 1 minute or until the garlic and basil become aromatic. Add the tomatoes. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add a pinch of salt. Cook until the tomatoes have blistered and they begin to release their juice but still have some structure, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove the stem of basil. Serve hot.

Note: This makes a delicious pasta sauce! Add ¼ cup pasta water to the sauce before removing from the heat and gently stir in to create a silky texture that will cling beautifully to your favorite pasta shape.