Teriyaki House in Boston's Back Bay/Fenway Area Is Closing

A sign out front says the dining spot will shutter after business hours on Saturday

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of restaurants featuring Chinese and Japanese fare will soon be down to just one, as its location near where Boston's Back Bay and Fenway meet is shutting down permanently.

According to a source, Teriyaki House on Boylston Street is getting ready to close for good, with a sign out front saying that the dining spot will shutter after business hours on Saturday, March 27, while also referring customers to their other location on W Broadway in South Boston. The Boylston Street location of the eatery first opened 14 years ago, featuring Chinese-American fare, sushi, teriyaki, noodle dishes, bubble tea, and more.

The address for the Back Bay/Fenway location of Teriyaki House is 1110 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for both locations can be found at http://www.teriyakihouse.info/

by Marc Hurwitz

