Tewksbury

Search for Robbery Suspect Prompts Lockdown at Tewksbury School

The suspect was reportedly seen running toward the old Mavericks Restaurant

By Marc Fortier

A school in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was placed in lockdown on Monday afternoon as police searched the area following a robbery at a nearby bank.

Tewksbury police said around 2 p.m. that they are investigating a reported robbery at the Salem Five Bank on Main Street. The Trahan Elementary School has been placed into lockdown as a precaution.

The robbery suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash, according to police. No one was hurt, though the suspect remains at large.

Tewksbury Police Department

The suspect is described as around 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket, gray baseball cap, glasses and a surgical style mask. He was last seen on foot on Main Street near March Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or the anonymous tip line at 978-851-0175.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston Police Department 17 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Charged With Witness Intimidation Amid Internal Investigation

Boston Mar 7

Boston Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

This article tagged under:

TewksburyMassachusettssalem five banktrahan school
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us