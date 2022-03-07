Search for Robbery Suspect Prompts Lockdown at Tewksbury School

A school in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was placed in lockdown on Monday afternoon as police searched the area following a robbery at a nearby bank.

Tewksbury police said around 2 p.m. that they are investigating a reported robbery at the Salem Five Bank on Main Street. The Trahan Elementary School has been placed into lockdown as a precaution.

The robbery suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash, according to police. No one was hurt, though the suspect remains at large.

Tewksbury Police Department

The suspect is described as around 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket, gray baseball cap, glasses and a surgical style mask. He was last seen on foot on Main Street near March Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or the anonymous tip line at 978-851-0175.

Police activity at Salem 5 Bank for a reported robbery. The Trahan School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution while officers search the area. A male ran towards the old Mavericks Restaurant (across the street). No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/hNU76UnL5v — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) March 7, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

No further details were immediately available.