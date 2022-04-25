Rodney Reed

Texas Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed to Get Supreme Court Review

Reed claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him in the 1996 death of 19-year-old Stacey Stites

Rodney Reed
NBC News

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him.

Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.

Prosecutors said Reed raped and strangled Stites as she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

Reed has long maintained that her fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, was the real killer. Reed said Fennell was angry because Stites, who was white, was having an affair with Reed, who is Black. Fennell, who served time for sexual assault and was released from prison in 2018, has denied killing Stites.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Supreme Court Coverage

Melissa Lucio 19 hours ago

Melissa Lucio Execution Stayed by Texas Court of Appeals

Melissa Lucio Apr 24

Melissa Lucio Faces Execution. What to Know About Texas Mom's Case

Supreme Court Apr 25

Supreme Court Tackles Case About Praying Football Coach

The justices will take up the case in the fall. The issue is whether Reed waited too long to ask for DNA testing of items recovered from and near Stiles' body, clothing and items found in or near Fennell's truck.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Reed.

His supporters have included Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, as well as lawmakers from both parties.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rodney ReedSupreme Courttexas death row
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us