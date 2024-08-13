Texas father charged after feeding gasoline to his 4-month-old, police say

A Lamar County man is behind bars after police said he purposefully tried to kill his 4-month-old son by making him drink gasoline.

Edgar Bridgemon, 24, is charged with attempted capital murder after admitting to authorities that he intentionally fed the baby gasoline to kill him, according to Paris, Texas police.

The police department said on Saturday, Aug. 10., officers responded to an assistance call from Paris Emergency Services in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street.

Upon arrival, police officers reported they discovered that Bridgemon made his infant son drink gas. The suspect allegedly tried to run away from an officer but was taken into custody a block away from the scene.

Bridgmon was arrested and booked into jail on his charges. Booking records show he is being held at the Lamar County Jail on a $255,000 bond.

The 4-month-old, who was initially rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center, was later transferred to another medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment, police said.

Paris, Texas, police are still investigating the incident.