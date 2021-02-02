Capitol Riot

Texas GOP Fires Staffer Seen in Capitol Riot Video

Kevin Whitt was hired in late November as a field organizer

El Capitolio se ve detrás de una reja en Washington DC.

A now-former employee of the Texas Republican Party was fired after the organization found out he was among the pro-Donald Trump mob outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection last month.

Less than three months on the job, ex-staffer Kevin Whitt was fired Monday by the Texas GOP after The Texas Tribune reported asking the party about Whitt's social media posts regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"Information has come to light of some troubling video of one of our former employees," party spokesperson Luke Twombly said in a statement to the newspaper. "Due to this footage, we terminated our relationship."

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 12 hours ago

House Democrats Make Case for Conviction; Trump Denies Charges

Technology 6 hours ago

Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy to Take Over in Q3

Whitt, who was hired in late November as a field organizer, told the paper after his firing that the GOP was "canceling conservatives, obviously."

On the day after the Capitol siege, Whitt posted a video on his Instagram account showing people near a Capitol entrance with alarms going off in the background. And although Whitt was not seen in the video, his voice could be heard from behind the camera. "This is the door of the Capitol," Whitt says in the video. "I'm trying to move as close as I can."

Whitt told the newspaper that he did not enter the building nor did he try to breach it. He acknowledged he was in town for a Trump rally but decided not to attend because of the early arrival time. But he said when he saw rioters escalate the situation at the Capitol, he went to the building to see what was happening.

Whitt said the crowd outside the Capitol entrance was getting rowdy, and "I stepped outside and got out of it."

"I was being nosy," Whitt said

In a separate Facebook post dating to mid-December, Whitt praised the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, calling them "amazing" men and said there may be a "few bad apples that do dumb stuff," but that was to be expected when organizing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us