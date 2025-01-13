Texas governor orders flags to be raised to full staff for Trump's inauguration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered that flags at the state Capitol and other state government buildings be raised to full staff for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week, despite a White House proclamation that U.S. flags fly at half-staff until late January to honor the late President Jimmy Carter.

"While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America,” Abbott, a Republican and staunch Trump ally, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden issued the proclamation on Dec. 29, the day Carter died at age 100, in keeping with U.S. flag code which states that flags shouldn’t be hoisted to full height following a president’s death. The proclamation lasts for 30 days and applies to flags at the White House and many federal and public buildings throughout the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another Republican governor, cited Biden's proclamation when he announced last month that flags would be flown at half-staff at local and state buildings, until sunset on Jan. 28.

Memorials have grown for former President Jimmy Carter and flags have been lowered to half staff around the world.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Abbott's order.

Trump argued in a Truth Social post this month that Democrats were "all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration."

"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out," Trump wrote.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Abbott's announcement.

The Associated Press reported that flags at Trump's Palm Beach club in Florida had been returned to full staff on Monday.

Carter’s casket laid in state last week, and a service was held at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. Biden, Trump and other political figures and dignitaries paid their respects to the 39th president before a private service in Georgia.

