Watch: Texas Tornado Flips Truck, Driver Continues On

In a wild ride caught on video, a truck crossing the road in Elgin, Texas, on Monday was flipped into the air by a fast-moving tornado, only to land right side up on the road and continue driving.

Video shows the red truck crossing the road then being blown over onto its side, spun around and then blown back right side up.

Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes spread damage across parts of North Texas on Monday, injuring at least four people, officials said.

An unconfirmed tornado left behind significant damage in the city of Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and Jacksboro Elementary School.

No one was seriously injured. Officials in Jacksboro said Monday night that a debris field from the storm is at least two miles wide.

Parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, also saw severe storms reported as tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. Photographs posted on social media showed damage to buildings in the Austin suburbs Round Rock and Elgin. No injuries were immediately reported.

In another video captured amid the storms, a tornado can be seen rolling through a Walmart parking lot in Round Rock.

A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday, then move toward the Deep South, where forecasters warned a severe weather outbreak was possible Tuesday.