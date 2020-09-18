‘Thank You RBG': Appreciation for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Echoes Across Social Media

An icon. The great equalizer. A trailblazer. A dissenter.
All words tweeted to describe Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg following news of her death on Friday.
Praise for Ginsburg's groundbreaking career and legacy was swift and seen across social media. Ginsburg, fondly known as the Notorious RBG, was thanked by actress Brie Larson, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Barbra Streisand among others on Twitter.
Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted.
Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She's a 1959 graduate of Columbia Law School. Well known for her work in women's right and equal opportunity, she argued six cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s.
Days before her death, Ginsburg reportedly said her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” according to NPR.