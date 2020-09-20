‘That's Why I'm Here': Cam Newton's Must-see Instagram Hype Video

Cam's Week 2 hype video features great scenes from Pats debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Expectations were high for Cam Newton's New England Patriots debut -- and he lived up to them.

The Patriots quarterback completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards while rushing for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in an exciting win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Newton and the new-look Patriots offense face a tougher test week in a Sunday Night Football road clash with the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears the QB will bring the same energy to that contest.

Click here for the hype video Newton posted to Instagram late Sunday morning.

In case you forgot how fun the Patriots' offense was to watch with Newton, this video serves as a great reminder. It also features some great mic'd up moments from the 31-year-old QB, like this shout to his Patriots teammates:

"We've got to convert at the goal line! That's why I'm here!"

Tom Brady brought plenty of passion to New England's sideline over the last two decades, but Newton brings his own energy that seems to be playing well so far.

You can bet the veteran QB will bring that same energy in primetime Sunday night when the Patriots and Seahawks kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.