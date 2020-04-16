coronavirus

The 20 Communities With the Highest Rate of Coronavirus Cases in Mass.

Chelsea topped the list with 712 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rate of 1,890.37 per 100,000 people

By Marc Fortier

For the first time on Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 14. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.

But others -- like tiny Middleton, with a population of just 10,000 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.

Below is a list of the 20 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases:

  1. Chelsea – 712 cases, 1,890.37 rate
  2. Brockton – 1,202 cases, 1,223.43 rate
  3. Randolph – 367 cases, 1,072.5 rate
  4. Williamstown – 74 cases, 1,004.24 rate
  5. Lawrence – 814 cases, 923.15 rate
  6. Everett – 444 cases, 914.78 rate
  7. Longmeadow – 128 cases, 825.29 rate
  8. Braintree – 308 cases, 782.53 rate
  9. Revere – 470 cases, 771.55 rate
  10. Norwood – 229 cases, 760.49 rate
  11. Holyoke – 305 cases, 740.21 rate
  12. Lynn – 745 cases, 738.33 rate
  13. Nahant – 24 cases, 733.51 rate
  14. Littleton – 69 cases, 710.01 rate
  15. Stoughton – 194 cases, 701.44 rate
  16. Provincetown – 18 cases, 686.01 rate
  17. Danvers – 190 cases, 665.36 rate
  18. Boston – 4,609 cases, 663.20 rate
  19. Middleton – 64 cases, 620.20 rate
  20. East Bridgewater – 87 cases, 589.58 rate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-April 14, 2020)

