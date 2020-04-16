For the first time on Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.
They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 14. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.
Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.
But others -- like tiny Middleton, with a population of just 10,000 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.
Below is a list of the 20 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases:
- Chelsea – 712 cases, 1,890.37 rate
- Brockton – 1,202 cases, 1,223.43 rate
- Randolph – 367 cases, 1,072.5 rate
- Williamstown – 74 cases, 1,004.24 rate
- Lawrence – 814 cases, 923.15 rate
- Everett – 444 cases, 914.78 rate
- Longmeadow – 128 cases, 825.29 rate
- Braintree – 308 cases, 782.53 rate
- Revere – 470 cases, 771.55 rate
- Norwood – 229 cases, 760.49 rate
- Holyoke – 305 cases, 740.21 rate
- Lynn – 745 cases, 738.33 rate
- Nahant – 24 cases, 733.51 rate
- Littleton – 69 cases, 710.01 rate
- Stoughton – 194 cases, 701.44 rate
- Provincetown – 18 cases, 686.01 rate
- Danvers – 190 cases, 665.36 rate
- Boston – 4,609 cases, 663.20 rate
- Middleton – 64 cases, 620.20 rate
- East Bridgewater – 87 cases, 589.58 rate
Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-April 14, 2020)