The Barking Crab in Boston Is Looking to Add a Floating Barge to the Restaurant

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of Boston's best-known restaurants could be adding more outdoor dining to its space (and in a rather unique way).

According to a source, The Barking Crab on Sleeper Street is seeking approval to add a floating barge, with a Banker & Tradesman article saying it would be connected to the existing docks at the site of the dining spot. The article mentions that the restaurant would need to get the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to approve the amending of its existing waterways license in order to have the 1,900-square-foot barge set up at the site.

The Barking Crab, which is located along Fort Point Channel, first opened in 1994

The address for The Barking Crab is 88 Sleeper Street, Boston MA, 02210. Its website is at https://barkingcrab.com/