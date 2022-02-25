The Beacon Hill Pub in Boston May Become the Charles Street Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A dive bar in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood that changed ownership a couple of years ago may be getting a name change--and a management change as well.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, the parent company of the Beacon Hill Pub on Charles Street is petitioning to transfer the licensed business to a new owner/operator, with the proposed name of the new place being the Charles Street Pub. The notice lists the manager as Chaz Fisher, while the parent company (149 Charles Pub LLC) includes both Fisher and Kyra Deligiannides as directors/officers, according to the OpenCorporates site. Little else is known about the transfer, including any changes to the space or concept, so stay tuned for updates next week when the meeting is held.

The Beacon Hill Pub closed down in 2018 only to have the Greater Boston Bar Co. take it over and reopen the bar, which remains in operation.

The address for the Beacon Hill Pub (and the proposed Charles Street Pub) is 149 Charles Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

