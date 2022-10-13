The Best Wine to Fall For This Season

It's time for wine! If you're a wine-sipping connoisseur, sit back, relax and learn about some of the best wines for the fall season.
TJ Douglas, co-owner and CEO of The Urban Grape, refuses to allow people to be intimidated by wine. He explains why Pinot Noir, a Boston favorite, is one of the most versatile varietals on the market.
Douglas stopped by The Hub Today and discussed how a trip to The Urban Grape is about so much more than finding your number one vino. He says it helps to support Black and women-owned vintners, diverse winemakers, and future wine experts.
In his interview, he also talked about the Progressive Wine Co., which he and his wife started to create more access to the wine industry. "We feel that in our world that everyone is a wine drinker, and a dollar from every bottle... goes back and funds our cohorts out in California, and it funds the Urban Grape Wine Studies Award for Students of Color."