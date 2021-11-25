The Bidens Call Al Roker During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

After a year off as a scaled-down affair due to the pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned in full force this year, with one very special guest calling in.

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden called TODAY’s Al Roker during the festivities.

“Oh my gosh, look at who’s calling,” Al said, while pointing his phone toward the camera to show the president’s face on his screen.

After Al and the Bidens exchanged pleasantries, Al asked them to share a few words with the country.

“What’s your message to the American folks on this Thanksgiving Day?” he asked.

“My message is after two years you’re back, America’s back,” the president said. “There’s nothing we’re unable to overcome, Al, and you’re one of the reasons for that, pal. You’re always up. You’re always rooting.”

“We appreciate it, Mr. President,” Al responded. “Thank you so much. I hope you’re going to continue to watch the parade. Santa is coming. Santa is coming, Mr. President!”

“I’m waiting for Santa,” the president replied.

After Al thanked them and wished them a happy Thanksgiving, Biden made sure to say he was sorry for not being in attendance.

“Wish we were there with you, Al. Nice to see you, pal,” he said.

After they hung up, Al couldn’t help but marvel at getting a call from the leader of the free world.

“How’d he get my phone number?” he said. “Well, he’s the president of the United States. I guess he can do that.”

