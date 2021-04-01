boston restaurant talk

The Capital Burger Opens in Boston's Back Bay

The Washington, D.C.-based restaurant debuts on Newbury Street in the Back Bay on Thursday

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that features gourmet burgers, spiked shakes and more has expanded to Boston.

According to its locations page, The Capital Burger debuts on Newbury Street in the Back Bay on Thursday, April 1, taking over the space that had been home to a location of Papa Razzi, which now resides at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth Streets. As mentioned in an earlier article, the restaurant is affiliated with The Capital Grille, with this being the third Capital Burger outlet (another can be found in Reston, Virginia).

The address for the Back Bay location of Capital Burger is 159 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all three locations can be found at https://www.thecapitalburger.com/

[Earlier Article]
The Capital Burger to Open in Former Papa Razzi Space in Boston's Back Bay

by Marc Hurwitz

