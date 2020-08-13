The Celtics' 1st Round Playoff Matchup Is Settled. Here's Who They're Playing, and When

The 2020 NBA playoffs are almost here, and the Boston Celtics will open their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday from inside the bubble.

The Celtics went 5-3 in their seeding games and earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers are the No. 6 seed and own a 3-4 record in seeding games so far. They have one more matchup Friday night versus the Toronto Raptors.

This playoff series will be the first between these historic rivals since a 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals matchup that Boston won in five games. The Celtics have won their last four playoff series against the Sixers, a streak that began with a 1985 Eastern Conference Finals triumph.

The Celtics will enter the first round as the favorites to advance to the conference semifinals. All-Star point guard Ben Simmons recently left the bubble to have knee surgery and reportedly is expected to miss the rest of the 76ers' season. His absence is a huge blow to Philly at both ends of the court.

Here's the complete schedule for the Celtics vs. 76ers series (all times ET). Each matchup will be on NBC Sports Boston except Game 4.

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at TBD on NBC Sports Boston

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 27 at TBD on NBC Sports Boston

Game 7: Saturday, Aug. 29 at TBD on NBC Sports Boston

