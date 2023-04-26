shopping

The Container Store Announces It Will Temporarily Accept Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

By Peter Marzano

Getty Images

Just days after home retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy, blue coupons at the store are no longer valid for shoppers looking to get items from the fledgling chain in the midst of winding down operations.

In response to many customers now left with seemingly worthless coupons, one competitor is taking advantage.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that they will accept a "competitor's blue coupon" to redeem 20% off any single item through the end of May.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tuesday marked the final day that Bed Bath & Beyond accepted coupons as the final remaining stores start closeout sales.

This article tagged under:

shopping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us