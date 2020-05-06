coronavirus

Listen to ‘The Dish I Miss,’ Our Podcast on How Boston-Area Chefs Are Doing in Quarantine

We interviewed chefs in the Boston area to find out what dish they most miss cooking for people and how they and their restaurants are dealing with the coronavirus crisis

By Shira Stoll and Asher Klein

The Dish I Miss podcast art
NBC10 Boston

When Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that people stop dining in at Massachusetts' restaurants and bars, to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the food scene in Greater Boston changed, maybe forever.

Many restaurants closed their doors to wait out the quarantine, others were able to serve some food through takeout and delivery.

With eating at restaurants over for now, we wanted to find a way to connect chefs in the Boston area with the people who wish they could still go out to eat. So we started interviewing the chefs to find out what dish they most miss cooking for people and how they and their restaurants are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Listen below, or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app like Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify by clicking the "subscribe" button. And if you like the show, please leave a review and share an episode with someone you'd like to go to dinner with!


