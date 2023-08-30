[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant that focused on barbecue has shut down after being in business for a bit under two years.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, The Don's BBQ in Watertown has closed its doors, with an email sent saying the following:

It is with a blend of nostalgia and anticipation that I share with you that The Don's BBQ will not be reopening....Balancing the demands of the restaurant business with spending quality time with my loved ones has been a challenge, and I believe that now is the time to make a change. While it's a bittersweet decision, I am eager to be fully present in the lives of those I hold dear.

The Don's BBQ first opened in the fall of 2021, taking over the space that had been home to Strip-T's, and after that, Avenue Deli.

The address for The Don's Barbecue was 93 School Street, Watertown, MA, 02472.





