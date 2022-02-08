The Dubliner to Open in the Former Kinsale Space in Downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a popular Irish pub in the heart of Boston had shut down permanently. Now we have learned that a new Irish pub will be taking over the space.

According to a source, The Dubliner is opening in the space at Two Center Plaza that had been home to The Kinsale, with the website for the place showing a logo that indicates it plans to be "Boston's premium Irish bar" while featuring live music and sports. No other information has been given on its website or its LinkedIn page, including who might be behind it or when it could open, so stay tuned for updates.

The Kinsale announced its closure in October after there had been hope that it could open back up; a note posted by Classic Restaurant Concepts, LLC--which also shut down The Asgard in Cambridge's Central Square at the same time--said that "In September 2020 an attempt was made to reopen, but with office buildings largely empty it proved unfeasible and the pubs ceased operations after four weeks. While the intention was always to reopen, the timeframe proved to be too daunting. Weeks turned to months, and the months dragged on. Both establishments were lucky enough to have cooperative landlords, but in the end even that, and PPP assistance, were not enough." (The Kinsale first opened its doors in 1998.)

The address for the upcoming Dubliner is 2 Center Plaza, Boston, MA, 02108. Its website is at https://www.thedublinerboston.com/

[Earlier Article]

The Kinsale and The Asgard Have Closed Permanently