The Eagles to stop in Boston on their final tour

Legendary rock band The Eagles announced that their upcoming tour, The Long Goodbye, will include a stop in Boston.

They will be at the TD Garden on Monday, Sept. 11. as part of the 13-show tour, which starts in New York City.

But they're not coming alone — jazz-rock icons Steely Dan will be accompanying The Eagles on the tour while commemorating their own 50-plus-year career.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12, for all announced shows. General ticket sales will start Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — said they will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.