Boston Business Journal

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

By Cassie McGrath

Boston Business Journal

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game.

At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.

A Dorchester native and current resident, John attended George Washington University as a pre-med major, looking for a career to help people live better. She ended up transferring back to Boston, however, where she completed a finance degree at Northeastern University with a minor in psychology.

“My idea was that if I could understand money and people, I didn't have to know what I wanted to do. But I could apply that to just about anything,” she said. After college, John launched her own real estate brokerage and was working there when her mother approached her three years ago and encouraged her to get into the cannabis business.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

John's response? "Mom, I don’t smoke weed.”

But after researching how the war on drugs continues to affect Black and brown people today, she was inspired to take action.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us