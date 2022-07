The Friendly Toast, an all-day brunch hotspot, announced it is opening another location in Dedham at Legacy Place on Monday. It is the ninth currently-open location for the growing chain and the sixth in Massachusetts.

The Dedham location features a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and can accommodate 140 guests in the dining and bar areas. The interior showcases the diner’s signature green walls, electric decor, vintage furniture and a red granite bar.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal