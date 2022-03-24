The Friendly Toast to Open at Legacy Place in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An eclectic local group of dining spots known in part for their breakfast options will be expanding further into the Greater Boston area, with one now on the way to a development just off Route 128.

A press release confirms what multiple sources have told us over the past few weeks, that The Friendly Toast is planning to open at Legacy Place in Dedham. The new outlet will join others locally in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, and North Andover, along with an upcoming one in Cambridge's Harvard Square; the original can be found in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while two others are in Bedford, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont.

If all goes as planned, the new location of The Friendly Toast will open at Legacy Place this summer.

The website for all locations of The Friendly Toast is at https://thefriendlytoast.com/