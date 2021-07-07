The Friendly Toast to Open in Chestnut Hill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An eclectic local group of dining spots is opening yet another new location, with this one coming to the western suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, The Friendly Toast is planning to open at The Shops at Chestnut Hill, with our source telling us that the new restaurant will take over the space where Besito had been until closing last month. A page within the Simon Property Group website confirms that the eatery is indeed on its way to the shopping center, saying that it is "coming soon."

The Friendly Toast, which is known in part for its breakfast dishes, currently has locations in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Bedford, NH, Portsmouth, NH, and Burlington, VT, and another new outlet is on its way to the former Applebee's space at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers as well.

The address for The Friendly Toast in Chestnut Hill will be 199 Boylston Street (Route 9), Chestnut Hill, MA, 02467. The website for all locations can be found at https://thefriendlytoast.com/

Besito Has Closed Its Chestnut Hill Location

