The Fuller Cup in Winchester is closing

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Fuller Cup

A bakery-cafe in the northern suburbs of Boston is getting ready to shut down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, The Fuller Cup is closing its doors on Friday, July 14, with an Instagram video from the Thompson Street spot including the following message:

This video is my love letter to Winchester and all the amazing people, staff and vendors who have supported this dream for the past 7 years....This is not goodbye, but simply until next time. All my love, Laura

An article in The Winchester Star mentions that owner Laura Fuller is moving to Washington, D.C., to work for caterer W. Millar & Co.

The address for The Fuller Cup is 11 Thompson Street, Winchester, MA, 01890. Its website can be found at https://www.thefullercup.com/


