The Harp in Boston Plans to Reopen This Week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime Boston bar that is particularly popular with sports fans is opening back up after being shuttered for more than a year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a press release, The Harp on Causeway Street across from North Station and TD Garden plans to reopen Thursday, March 25, though that date is dependent upon whether the Bruins game actually takes place that night. It looks like for at least the time being, the bar will be open for home game watches and on weekends, and its updated menu will include such options as flatbread pizza, wings, buffalo chicken dip, beer towers, and pitchers of cocktails. When The Harp reopens, it will have indoor dining only at first, with patio seating coming soon.

The Harp, which has been in operation for nearly 30 years, has been closed since last March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The address for The Harp is 85 Causeway Street, Boston, MA, 02114. Its website can be found at https://harpboston.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)