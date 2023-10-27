The Industry Bar & Grill in Dorchester may be replaced by Chubbs Taco & Tequila Bar

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood comfort food spot just off the Southeast Expressway could be replaced by a Mexican restaurant, and the person involved with the proposed place has also been involved with a nearby dining and drinking spot.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, The Industry Bar & Grill in the Adams Village section of Dorchester may be transferring its liquor license to Chubbs Taco & Tequila Bar, which would open within the Adams Street space and whose listed manager is Kerry Santry of The Bowery in Lower Mills. The proposed transfer is slated to be looked at on Wednesday, November 1, so more information on Chubbs should be out by later next week.

The Industry first opened in 2017, replacing Sonny's Pub & Restaurant.

The address for The Industry Bar & Grill (and the proposed Chubbs Taco & Tequila Bar) is 750 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA, 02122.

