The Kartal to Open in Former Boston Eagle Space in Boston's South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year ago, it was reported that a new dining and drinking spot was planning to open where one of the oldest gay bars in Boston had been, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

Universal Hub is reporting (via a post from BosGuy) that The Kartal is now open in the city's South End, moving into the former Boston Eagle space on Tremont Street. The article indicates that this is a soft opening, and that the new spot will be a cocktail bar, though few other details are known at this point in time.

The Boston Eagle had been in business for more than 40 years until shutting down in the early part of 2021.

The address for The Kartal is 520 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

[Earlier Article]

The Boston Eagle Space in the South End Will Become Home to The Kartal