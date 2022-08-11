The Language of the Sea: Creating Custom Signs with Maritime Symbols

Talk about a pandemic pivot! Pam Tomlin was producing TV when COVID-19 hit. Then, she decided to sell her house, change gears, and start Ipswich River Craft, making custom maritime signs.

Located on the North Shore in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Tomlin has crafted more than 3,000 handmade nautical signs in the two years since she started her business.

Nautical symbols are all different, and each one corresponds to a certain letter of the English alphabet.

