The McRib Is Back at McDonald's. It's Also an NFT

McDonald's is creating its first-ever non-fungible token in honor of the McRib's 40th anniversary.
The fast-food chain said it would begin giving out the NFTs to fans on Twitter starting Nov. 1, according to a press release from the company. The McRib was also set to began rolling out at participating McDonald's on Monday.
NFTs are a kind of certificate of authenticity. The NFT is a string of unique characters. The characters are connected to a blockchain, a group of computers that act as a digital ledger that no one computer can change.