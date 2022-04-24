The Nets Are Ready to Submit While the Celtics Look Primed for Bigger Things

Forsberg: Nets are ready for summer while the Celtics are just getting started originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s one thing to win three straight playoff games against a quality opponent.

It’s quite another to erase one of the NBA’s greatest scorers so thoroughly that it sucks nearly the entire life out of a rival and forces everyone else around the league to ponder the historical nature of that defense.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Call it the Boston Crab because the Celtics -- on the strength of some unexpected resiliency and an unrelenting defense -- have the Brooklyn Nets ready to tap out of the postseason. This is one submission hold without a counter.

The Celtics played defense at a high level over the final half of the 2021-22 regular season, lapping the field in defensive rating. But the general belief was that Brooklyn’s star tandem of Durant and Kyrie Irving would challenge Boston’s defense in a way few others had pushed since mid-January.

They haven’t. And Irving and Durant look at a complete loss for answers.

Durant is shooting 36.5 percent on 17.3 field goal attempts per game. Every new game comes with the asterisk that he’ll probably go for 40+ that night. But the Celtics have hounded Durant seemingly to the point of exhaustion.

In a way, it’s Boston own brand of grit and grind.

"My message is, 'Nobody plays harder than we do,'" said Jayson Tatum, who had limited Durant to 15.4 percent shooting through two games. "I’m always reminding guys that whoever is on the floor, guys coming off the bench, that's what I want people to think about. That we're the hardest playing team in the league 1 through 15."

Beyond their defense, the Celtics keep inventing new ways to win in the playoffs. In the dazzling final minutes of Game 1, patience allowed Marcus Smart to find Jayson Tatum for a buzzer-beating layup. In Game 2, Boston clawed out of a 17-point hole and ran away in a dominant second half. With Saturday’s Game 3, the Celtics seized control late in the first quarter and then repeatedly stiff-armed any attempts to rally.

Tatum put up a slightly inefficient but extremely eye-popping stat line while becoming the first Celtics player since Dave Cowens to register at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a game. Tatum finished with 39 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds. Running mate Jaylen Brown (23 points on 16 shots) overcame a clunky start to dominate the fourth quarter for the third time in as many games this postseason.

"The Celtics have snatched the Nets soul... they done made Kevin Durant quit." -@KendrickPerkins didn't mince words after the Celtics win pic.twitter.com/OJfOZ92Z2r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2022

Smart (14 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) did his usual Marcus Smart things. Robert Williams (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block) shook some rust and threw down one alley-oop lob. Payton Pritchard gave Boston an early offensive boost. Al Horford made a single shot and still made his impact felt. Grant Williams keeps playing inspired defense off the bench.

"I feel like we’re a complete team," said Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who has coached circles around his former boss, Brooklyn’s Steve Nash.

Irving likes to blame the Nets’ struggles on a lack of cohesion, something his vaccination status certainly didn’t help. Durant admitted he’s been overthinking everything in the playoffs. Nash wondered out loud if Ramadan fasting could be sapping Irving’s energy, too.

That the Nets got some of their best minutes of the series from a break-in-case-of-emergency Blake Griffin tells you about where their season stands. Speculation about what the team might look like next season will soon dominate the headlines, particularly if Boston completes the sweep on Monday night.

The Celtics have smothered Durant at every turn and he took just 11 shots in 46 minutes during Game 3. He added eight assists but the Nets could never get over the hump after kicking away an early seven-point lead. Durant and Irving paired up for 32 points and created 39 assist points. But it still wasn’t enough and Boston withstood one final spirited charge that made the score a bit closer than it probably should have been.

Tatum, thanks in large part to his KD defense this series, might be cementing himself as an elite two-way player. Tatum has allowed a mere 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting (13.3 percent) over more than 27 minutes of matchup time.

Durant has committed 10 turnovers in 121 possessions while defended by Tatum.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce wondered out loud if Tatum might be "surpassing" Durant as one of the game’s elite in the aftermath of Game 3. Tatum was already knocking on that door this season. Now, he’s playing with a Kawhi-like energy on both ends. Tatum keyed Boston’s transition success with a career-best six steals in Saturday’s win.

Even with Saturday’s return of Robert Williams, the Celtics haven’t played a complete defensive game this series. There have been some maddening offensive lulls.

Tatum wouldn’t take the bait when asked about his status among the game’s elite ("Honestly, that’s not something I’m thinking about," said Tatum). Brown Eurostepped around a question about Durant and Irving and tackled a matchup query ("We just focus on us," said Brown.) Udoka implored his team not to play with its food and savor a 3-0 lead ("We don't want to get off to slow starts and give them confidence," said Udoka).

The Celtics will soon end the dysfunctional Nets’ season. The first-round triumph could have long-term benefits despite consternation from a fan base that wondered if Boston should have downshifted with a chance to draw a team like Chicago in Round 1.

But what fun is that? Especially when you have a defense like this.

Note: Games 4-6 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series will be aired on NBC Sports Boston and can also be streamed on NBCSportsBoston.com or with the MyTeams App, which you can download below.