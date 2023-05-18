Boston Business Journal

The New Tallest Tower in Downtown Crossing Opens to Residents

By Grant Welker

Nearly seven years after developer MP Boston was chosen to redevelop a city-owned parking garage in downtown Boston, the neighborhood’s tallest building is now open to residents.

The first residents of Winthrop Center have moved in, and nearly a quarter of the building’s 317 residential units have been bought, including a $14 million unit that’s under contract.

