The New Tallest Tower in Downtown Crossing Opens to Residents

Nearly seven years after developer MP Boston was chosen to redevelop a city-owned parking garage in downtown Boston, the neighborhood’s tallest building is now open to residents.
The first residents of Winthrop Center have moved in, and nearly a quarter of the building’s 317 residential units have been bought, including a $14 million unit that’s under contract.
