The No. 1 snack to boost the immune system during cold and flu season, according to a dietitian

As cold and flu season begins, you may be wondering what you can do to help keep your immune system strong with all the nasty bugs going around.

In addition to staying up to date on your seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, adopting healthy lifestyle habits can help strengthen your immune system naturally. These include getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, managing stress and, of course, eating healthy.

There's no magic pill to give you immunity superpowers, but there are certain foods rich in nutrients that help support immune function and other bodily processes to say healthy.

Can food strengthen the immune system?

The immune system is your body’s built-in defense system to help protect against disease and infection.

This network of white blood cells, organs, chemicals, and proteins work together recognize and fight off harmful invaders — including bacteria, viruses, parasites or cancer cells — and help the body recover from infections or injuries, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Most of the time, our immune system does a good job on its own. Vaccines can build up our immunity to specific diseases, and you can support overall immune function by maintaining a healthy lifestyle — a main pillar of this is eating a nutritious, balanced diet.

The best diet to promote a healthy immune system is about 75% plant-based and provides nutrients the body needs to keep up its defenses, TODAY.com previously reported. These include protein, fiber and micronutrients like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Top immune-boosting snacks

"Vitamin C and zinc are well-known for their contributions to the immune system, but many other nutrients play a role, as well," says Natalie Rizzo, TODAY.com nutrition editor and registered dietitian. Research shows that vitamins A, E, D and B, folate, iron, copper and selenium also contribute to immune health, Rizzo adds.

These nutrients can help your immune system function properly so that you recover faster when you do catch an illness, says Rizzo. However, it's important to note that diet alone will not prevent illness. "People think that if they just eat enough of a certain nutrient, they will never get sick. That’s not the case," Rizzo says.

Even if the immune system is working well, disease-causing germs can still slip through. “If you touch the germs for a highly contagious illness, like norovirus, and then touch your face, no amount of vitamin C or zinc is going to stop you from getting it,” Rizzo notes.

However, it is still important to eat a variety of foods with nutrients to strengthen the immune system. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important for immune function, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When you're reaching for a snack, consider these quick and easy foods with immune-boosting properties instead of less nutritious, highly processed snacks.

Strawberries

Strawberries are a favorite immune-boosting snack for Rizzo. The flavorful "super fruit" are sweet, delicious and tiny nutritional powerhouses.

"Arguably the most important nutrient for immunity is vitamin C, and many people don’t realize that berries are an excellent source of vitamin C," says Rizzo. One serving, which is about eight fresh strawberries or one cup sliced, provides about 100% of your daily value of vitamin C, Rizzo adds.

The antioxidants in strawberries, such as anthocyanin and ellagic acid, can also support heart health and may help decrease inflammation in the body, TODAY.com previously reported.

Although technically not in season during the fall and winter in the U.S., fresh and frozen strawberries are still available at stores year-round. Strawberries can be enjoyed on their own — green tops and all — or eaten on top of greek yogurt and oatmeal, or blended into smoothies.

If you don't like strawberries, raspberries and blueberries are also rich in vitamin C and great options. Here are three more immune-boosting snacks Rizzo recommends:

Red bell peppers

Red bell peppers are another favorite immune-boosting snack that Rizzo recommends. Naturally low in calories and fat, red bell peppers provide fiber (about 2.5 grams per serving) and important micronutrients.

One serving of raw red bell pepper, or about a half-cup, provides over 100% of your daily value of vitamin C. Red bell peppers are also rich in vitamin A, which supports healthy vision and immune function. They also provide B vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can help support heart and brain health and lower inflammation.

Red bell peppers are usually affordable and easily accessible, and can be sliced for an easy snack on the go. "Dip them in hummus or tzatziki for a filling snack," says Rizzo.

Oranges

The orange fruit is a classic immune-boosting snack. "All varieties of oranges and 100% orange juice are excellent sources of vitamin C," says Rizzo.

In addition to their high vitamin C content, oranges are a good source of fiber, potassium, folate and calcium, TODAY.com previously reported. Oranges contain the antioxidant hesperidin, which can suppress inflammation and is linked to immune health, heart health, cognitive function and more.

Oranges also have a high water content, which makes them an excellent hydrating snack. Oranges are portable and easy to take and peel on the go. If you drink orange juice, make sure it's fresh-squeezed 100% juice with no added sugar or preservatives.

Pumpkin seeds

If you're looking for a convenient immune-boosting snack, pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, are an excellent option, according to Rizzo.

Pumpkin seeds are very nutrient-dense, providing plant-based protein and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as many vitamins and minerals that are important for healthy immune function. "One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 20% the daily value of zinc, another nutrient that helps you fight off a cold," says Rizzo.

Pumpkin seeds are also rich in vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, iron and calcium, TODAY.com previously reported. These can help support a healthy metabolism, gut health, brain health and more.

Enjoy roasted pumpkin seeds on their own or on top of yogurt, soups, or blended into sauces.

