The operator of a porn site that officials say features hacked athletes, revenge porn victims and children has been charged

The owner of an online pornography exchange called “The Ho Zone” — which allegedly featured women who were subject to blackmail, famous female athletes who were hacked, and revenge porn victims — has been arrested by the FBI and charged by federal prosecutors with advertising, receiving and distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors say.

Kyle White, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky, had his first appearance in federal court in Kentucky on Thursday. An attorney for White did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"White's alleged conduct is abhorrent and depraved," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

"White ran a lucrative and illegal online pornography marketplace called 'The Ho Zone,' where he sold access to child pornography and illegally obtained adult pornography to thousands of people," Williams said.

Federal prosecutors allege that "White advertised and sold child pornography on 'The Ho Zone,' which depicted minor victims as young as 11 years old, as well as minor victims engaging in sexually explicit conduct with their minor victim siblings.

The criminal complaint alleges that White told someone on Telegram that he made more than $300,000 the first year running his website.

