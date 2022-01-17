The Painted Burro to Open New Location in Former Border Cafe Space in Harvard Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of Mexican restaurants appears to be expanding to a new location, and it would be taking over an iconic space in Cambridge.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to a source, The Painted Burro is planning to open in the former Border Cafe space in Harvard Square, with Marc Levy of Cambridge Day confirming this to us, indicating that if all goes as planned, the new location of the place could open in the spring. This would be the fourth location of The Painted Burro, which is part of The Alpine Restaurant Group (Posto, Burro Bar, Rosebud American Kitchen), and which has restaurants in Somerville's Davis Square, Waltham, and Bedford.

The Harvard Square location of the Border Cafe was hit by a fire approximately two years ago and never reopened, and it was learned that it would be a permanent closure early last year. (Existing locations of the Border Cafe can be found in Burlington and Saugus.)

The address for the upcoming location of The Painted Burro in Harvard Square is 32 Church Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.thepaintedburro.com/