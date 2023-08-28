The Pearl to open at Boston Landing in Brighton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A seafood restaurant just off the Southeast Expressway is expanding to a mixed-use development that is within sight of the Mass. Pike.

According to a source (Kelley Kassa), The Pearl is planning to open at Boston Landing in Brighton, with the website for the original location at South Bay showing a "coming soon" page for the upcoming location. Based on the South Bay restaurant which first opened in 2021, expect the new outlet to focus on seafood including a raw bar, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

Boston Landing is located off Market Street, residing in a space just south of the Pike.

The website for The Pearl can be found at https://www.thepearlsouthbay.com/





