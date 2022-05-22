Tomase: The Red Sox are all in on the Celtics playoff run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox exhibited some Celtics pride before departing for a quick three-game trip to Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Sox players were clad in green -- some in full Celtics uniforms -- in honor of the club's Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Miami Heat.

Photos on social media caught the attention of Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who thanked first baseman Franchy Cordero and second baseman Trevor Story for sporting his jersey.

Cordero played the hero on Sunday in an 8-4 victory over the Mariners, launching a walkoff grand slam in the 10th.

"Have yourself a day, Franchy Cordero!" Smart tweeted. "Watched that walkoff grand slam today live. Red Sox SWEEP! Thanks for the love."

Have yourself a day @Franchycordero ! Watched that walkoff grand slam today live. @RedSox SWEEP. Thanks for the love! https://t.co/ORfWJpX1jL — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 23, 2022

Cordero responded, "Let's go get them tomorrow!" in advance of Monday's Game 4 in the Garden with the Celtics trailing the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Smart also highlighted Story sporting his No. 36 Celtics jersey, noting their shared heritage. Story hails from Irving, Texas, while Smart is from nearby Flower Mound. The second baseman just finished a huge weekend that saw him launch five homers, including a grand slam, while driving in 13 runs.

"Appreciate that Texas fam love!" Smart wrote. "Big time week for u man. Homers. Grand slams. Y’all are rockin."

The Red Sox posted a video of players headed towards the bus in Celtics garb, with Smart and Jayson Tatum jerseys dominating the scene. Relievers Austin Davis and Tanner Houck donned full uniforms, the latter a Tatum No. 0.